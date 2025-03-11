Major storm system to bring widespread rain, snow to Southern California

The Brief A pair of winter storms will bring periods of rain, mountain snow, winds, and colder temperatures to SoCal. The strongest system will affect the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Officials warn of potential flooding and significant snowfall at higher elevations.



Southern California is set to experience active weather this week with multiple rounds of rain and snow expected across the region.

A weaker storm will arrive early in the week, followed by a much stronger system later in the week that could bring more widespread impacts.

What we know:

The storm system will begin with light rain on Tuesday, followed by a cold front moving in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. This will lead to a three-hour to six-hour period of moderate to heavy rain, with rates of half-inch to 1 inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

"There will be a little break in the action tonight and most of Wednesday morning as a little pop up ridge separating the two

systems moves into the state," forecasters said.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the major mountains and includes foothills of the Antelope Valley from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Friday.

Predicted rain totals:

According to the NWS, rainfall totals for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties will be less than a quarter inch, while LA County will likely receive between a third and two-thirds of an inch of rain, with local amounts nearing an inch along the coastal slopes of the San Gabriels.

Snow levels:

The system is expected to bring substantial snowfall, with 1 to 2 feet forecasted for higher elevations, according to the NWS.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,000 feet. This could result in a few inches of snow over the Grapevine and other lower elevation passes.

Officials warn travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the hazardous conditions possible Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Cooler temperatures:

Daytime highs in downtown Los Angeles are expected to be around 60 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, decreasing to 55 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will generally be in the 40s and lower 50s, but could drop into the 30s in mountainous areas and the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley.

Weather-related closures:

Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather. All tickets purchased will be valid for any regular operating day through Dec. 31, 2025.

Looking ahead:

Current forecasts also show a chance for rain over most of the Southland next Saturday and Sunday.