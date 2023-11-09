3 businesses red-tagged on Main Street in Balboa Peninsula following overnight fire

article

A two-alarm structure fire erupted overnight Wednesday on Main Street in the Balboa Peninsula, prompting a rapid response from the Newport Beach Fire Department.

At 10:05 p.m., fire crews were met with a swiftly escalating blaze fueled by strong winds at the 100 block of Main Street. The initial responders managed to swiftly extinguish flames encroaching on a neighboring house, a critical intervention that likely spared other adjacent homes from harm.

(Credit: Newport Beach Fire Department PIO Josh Leith)

The fire originated in a Main Street retail business, flanked by two restaurants on either side. Despite facing challenging conditions due to high winds and limited fire truck access, the first responders strategically protected residential units across the alley. While exterior heat damage was sustained by an adjacent home, residents were successfully evacuated without harm.

The impact of the fire led to the displacement of two individuals. Additionally, the Newport Beach Building Department red-tagged all three businesses on the east side of the 100 block of Main Street, underscoring the severity of the damage. Simultaneously, the adjacent residential unit suffered damage to its exterior.

Injuries were not limited to residents; one firefighter/paramedic required transportation to Hoag Hospital for evaluation. Fortunately, the individual was later released to full duty, reflecting the effectiveness of the emergency response.

The cause of the fire, which was complicated by high Santa Ana winds and limited fire truck access to a nearby alley, remains under investigation. The Newport Beach Building Department will conduct further assessments to determine the extent of the damage to the businesses and the adjacent residential unit.