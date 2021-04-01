Madera Fire: Crews contain 10 acre brush fire that sparked along Highway 118 near Moorpark

article

Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a brush fire that sparked along Highway 118 in Moorpark.

According to the fire department, the Madera Fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. The fire caused all westbound lanes to close between Madera to Collins, officials said. Around 4 p.m. the number 1 lane on the westbound 118 has reopened.

The blaze burned approximately 10 acres. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

No further information was immediately released. The cause of the fire is not known.

