Lynwood homicide investigation affects Metro C Line service

A suspicious death was under investigation after a body was found near the Long Beach Boulevard Station Metro Station in Lynwood Friday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to an area near the station located in the 11500 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 7:05 a.m.

When deputies arrived, a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metro C Line (Green Line) rail service was affected and buses were brought in to shuttle rail passengers between the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station and the Lakewood Station.

No further information was immediately available.

Those with information were asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

