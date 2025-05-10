Lottery ticket worth $25 million sold in Southern California

The Brief A ticket worth $25 million in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Southern California. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing are 7, 10, 11, 21, 32 and 5. The ticket was sold in Norco.



One person will soon be a whole lot richer after Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing. A winning ticket worth $25 million was sold at a store right here in Southern California.

What we know:

The winning numbers were announced Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. The winning numbers are

7, 10, 11, 21, 32 and the mega number is 5.

The winning ticket was sold at USA Tobacco on Hamner Avenue in Norco. Another ticket matching five numbers, excluding the mega number, worth more than $33,000 was sold at the 76 gast station on Canwood Street in Agoura Hills.

What's next:

The lucky winners have 180 days from Saturday to claim their prize, according to Cal Lottery, which means they'll have until Nov. 6.

After considering taxes, the big winner will take home approximately $19 million.

The next SuperLotto Plus drawing is on Wednesday, May 14, at 7:45 p.m.