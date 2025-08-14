Lotteria, South Korea's No. 1 burger chain, opens 1st US location in Orange County

The Brief South Korean burger chain Lotteria has opened its first U.S. location in Fullerton, Orange County. The restaurant is known for unique menu items such as bulgogi and shrimp burgers, and mozzarella cheesesticks. The menu at the new U.S. location may include unique items tailored for local tastes.



Lotteria, the renowned burger chain from South Korea, celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S. flagship restaurant in Orange County on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The Japanese-Korean fast food chain has locations across South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam, but the Fullerton restaurant is the chain's first-ever in the U.S.

Founded in 1972 by entrepreneur Shin Kyuk-ho, the chain now boasts more than 1,300 restaurants across South Korea alone. According to officials, its name comes from combining "Lotte" (its parent company) with "cafeteria."

The restaurant is known for its unique fast food offerings, such as marinated bulgogi burgers, shrimp burgers, fried chicken, and the ultra-popular mozzarella cheesesticks.

Keep in mind that the chain is known for customizing menus based on location, so the Fullerton restaurant could be offering some pretty unique items compared to its sister locations abroad.

Lotteria is located at 150 W. Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton.