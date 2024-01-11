8 Downey juvenile hall probation officers placed on leave following 'significant incident'

Eight Los Angeles County probation officers are on leave Thursday following a "significant incident" involving them and detained juveniles at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Chief Probation Officer Guillermo Viera Rosa announced.

Rosa said he was notified Jan. 4 by Eric Strong, the department's chief safety and security officer, of the incident that occurred in December.

Rosa said Wednesday the eight probation officers were immediately placed on "ordered absence" until further notice.

"Sharing this information publicly is an important step forward in my commitment to bring new leadership, transparency, and accountability to the probation department," Rosa said. "I am committed to providing a safe and secure environment that gives the youth committed to our care a clear path to rehabilitation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"We are actively identifying and removing those who do not align with our core values and standards to eliminate the negative influences within our organization."

To maintain the integrity of the investigation, the department's Internal Affairs Office will not be involved in the investigation, Rosa said. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna has agreed to Rosa's request that the sheriff's department conduct an independent investigation, Rosa said.

The probation department cannot comment further because this is an ongoing investigation, Rosa said.

The Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall houses juveniles prior to their court dates.