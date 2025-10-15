Los Angeles woman gets run over by 2 hit-and-run drivers

The Brief A woman got hit by two different cars while crossing the street in downtown Los Angeles. Both drivers took off from the scene, leaving the woman lying on the road.



A woman is recovering after she got run over by not one, but two hit-and-run drivers in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

FOX 11 spoke with Ingrid Calderón, the woman who survived the back-to-back crashes.

Just before 6 a.m. on October 5, Calderón was crossing Central Avenue and East 14th Place in downtown Los Angeles. In a surveillance video shared by the Los Angeles Police Department, Calderón stops halfway across and that was when a dark-colored Ford Explorer hits her.

The crash sends Calderón flying and shortly after the Ford driver kept going, a different car – a Honda CRV – ran into the woman.

Now, Calderón is out of the hospital. She is bandaged, uses a walker to help her move, and is staying with friends during her long road to recovery.

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday, October 15, no arrests have been announced in the two separate crashes that injured Calderón.