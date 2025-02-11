LIVE UPDATES: Severe storm to drench Los Angeles this week

Southern California may see the heaviest rain of the season this week.

According to FOX 11 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger, the storms will move into the area, bringing rain on Wednesday and possible flooding concerns for Thursday and into Friday.

‘Significant rain likely’

3:30 p.m.: Here's the latest on projected rain totals and timing from the NWS:

PCH to remain closed

3:15 p.m.: Pacific Coast Highway remains closed to the public between Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu due to concerns about possible mud slides or debris flows.



Free sandbags

2:15 p.m.: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works was distributing free sandbags at the La Costa Post Office, 21229 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, for people in the Palisades Fire area. For those in the Eaton Fire area, the county was offering sandbags at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave., and Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St., both in Pasadena.

A full list of locations where sandbags are available is at lacounty.pw/sandbags.

Debris flow cameras set up

1 p.m.: ALERTCalifornia has installed 7 new cameras to help emergency managers monitor potential debris flows from the Eaton and Palisades burn scars. You can view the cameras online.

Los Angeles Mayor discusses storm prep

9:15 a.m.: During a briefing on Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said city crews were in the process of preparing for the storm. In anticipation of debris flow, street flooding and downed trees, crews have installed more than 7,500 feet of concrete barriers, 6,500 sandbags and

Click here to find out where you get sandbags in the City of LA.

Atmospheric river storm coming

8:45 a.m.: Rainy conditions are expected to begin sometime Wednesday, with as much as a half-inch of rain possible, according to the NWS. But the brunt of the storm will arrive Thursday, with widespread rain likely to impact the area for about 36 hours.

Forecasters said the storm overall could drop 1.5 to 3 inches across much of the region, with 3 to 6 inches in the coastal foothills and mountains.

Flood Watch in effect Thursday

7:30 a.m.: A Flood Watch is in effect for Thursday and Thursday night due to the risk of debris flows and flash flooding in and around recent burn areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm to move in by Tuesday night

6:00 a.m: The storm will make its way down the California coast and is forecast to hit the greater Los Angeles area during the overnight hours.

Be prepared to take action

Impacts and Precautions: Residents in areas prone to flooding should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Those traveling in affected areas should exercise caution, as hazardous conditions could make travel difficult or impossible. It is advised to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in vehicles in case of emergencies.

What’s Next: Residents should stay informed by checking the latest weather updates and road conditions. The National Weather Service advises calling 511 for state-specific road conditions.