Los Angeles, Long Beach requiring city workers to show vaccination proof or test negative weekly

Los Angeles is now requiring city employees to show either proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 weekly.

The new policy comes as California continues its push to slow down the Delta variant spread.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to discuss the new mandate at 5:15 p.m. PT and FOX 11 will be there to stream the update.

The incoming press conference comes as California announced all state employees must show proof of vaccination or they will be required to mask up on the clock and get tested for COVID-19 twice a week. Prior to Tuesday evening's announcement, Los Angeles city employees were not mandated to follow a rule similar to state workers. However, it appeared to be only a matter of time that the City of Los Angeles was going to put together a vaccine mandate similar to the one unveiled by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Mayor Eric Garcetti's office previously issued the following statement Monday evening:

"The Mayor has been working urgently with City stakeholders toward policy changes to increase the employee vaccination rate and make the workplace safer for everyone. He will be discussing this in more detail very soon."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California orders all state workers, health care workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

Hours after California's announcement, Long Beach announced it will follow the state's lead. Long Beach city employees are now required to show proof of vaccination or test negative for the virus every week, a move that earned props from Gov. Newsom on social media.