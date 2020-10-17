Los Angeles receives additional $13 million in homeless funding

article

Los Angeles was awarded an additional $13 million in the fifth round of California Homekey funding to purchase and rehabilitate housing units and convert them into long-term homes for those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of becoming homeless.

The funds for Los Angeles will go to acquiring 70 units -- from hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings and other properties -- "as interim housing while being converted to permanent housing units by the end of 2021,'' according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

The city was previously awarded $39.5 million in the fourth round and the city's Housing Authority $48.5 million in the third round. Los Angeles County received $54 million in the second round and $16.1 million during the fourth.