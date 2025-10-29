Expand / Collapse search

Suspects run towards nearby apartment as pursuit ends in Compton

By
Updated  October 29, 2025 3:08pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Compton police chase: Residents, police get in confrontation

Compton police chase: Residents, police get in confrontation

It appears residents at a Compton apartment building got into a confrontation with police after four suspects fled from a vehicle during a pursuit.

Four people jumped out of a car and ran into nearby apartment buildings, bringing an end to a police chase

The pursuit ended as the suspects stopped their vehicle near Coral Ave. and Laurel Street in Compton

The driver was allegedly wanted for robbery.

After the suspects ran, several people exited the apartment building and were seen arguing and/or confronting police officers. 

Image 1 of 5

 

Video from SkyFOX showed a few people being detained, but it's unclear if those people were part of the pursuit. 

Police Chases