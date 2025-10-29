Suspects run towards nearby apartment as pursuit ends in Compton

Four people jumped out of a car and ran into nearby apartment buildings, bringing an end to a police chase.

The pursuit ended as the suspects stopped their vehicle near Coral Ave. and Laurel Street in Compton.

The driver was allegedly wanted for robbery.

After the suspects ran, several people exited the apartment building and were seen arguing and/or confronting police officers.

Video from SkyFOX showed a few people being detained, but it's unclear if those people were part of the pursuit.