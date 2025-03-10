Car nearly blows up during police chase along 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

A car nearly blew up during a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene late Monday night as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

At some points of the chase, the suspect's car had sparks flying from the back of the vehicle. While the suspect was passing through Elysian Valley on the 5 Freeway, the suspect's car nearly blew up with large flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through the 710 Freeway before ending up in handcuffs on the side of the 5 Freeway near Elysian Valley.

The suspect was initially accused of driving the car without visible license plates.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.

It is also unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.