Expand / Collapse search

Car nearly blows up during police chase along 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

By
Updated  March 10, 2025 9:48pm PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11

Sparks fly on police chase suspect's car in LA

A car nearly blew up during a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A car nearly blew up during a high-speed police chase in Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene late Monday night as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

At some points of the chase, the suspect's car had sparks flying from the back of the vehicle. While the suspect was passing through Elysian Valley on the 5 Freeway, the suspect's car nearly blew up with large flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through the 710 Freeway before ending up in handcuffs on the side of the 5 Freeway near Elysian Valley.

Car nearly catches fire mid-police chase

A police chase takes a deadly turn as the suspect's car nearly caught on fire along the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

The suspect was initially accused of driving the car without visible license plates.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect. 

It is also unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.

Police ChasesElysian ParkEcho ParkCrime and Public SafetyLos Angeles