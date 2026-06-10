Possible DUI driver leads police chase across Los Angeles County

The search is on for the suspect who led a 15-minute police chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be wanted for possible DUI – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Wednesday, June 10.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Compton, Downey, and then Long Beach before circling back to Compton. After that, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles before SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the suspect car.

Officials did not say if the suspect is linked to other crimes before the Wednesday police chase.