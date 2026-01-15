Possible parolee leads police chase across Los Angeles.

Two people are in handcuffs – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects, inside a silver vehicle, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a brief chase on Thursday, January 15.

Officials believe one of the suspects may have been a parolee. It is unknown what the possible parolee's criminal history was leading up to the chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspects passed through downtown Los Angeles before getting arrested in South Gate.

It is unknown what role the second detainee was wanted for.