SUV leads half-hour police chase across Los Angeles

A driver is in custody – but not before leading a half-hour police chase across Los Angeles.

Timeline:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – inside a dark-colored SUV – led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on Thursday, April 23.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Westlake, downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood and Hollywood Hills before the suspect pulled over and got arrested near East San Gabriel a little after 10:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify what the suspect was wanted for other than speeding and evading an officer.