These LA pizzerias are giving away free pizzas to those in need today
LOS ANGELES - One year after forming to feed the front lines of the Los Angeles wildfires, the Los Angeles Pizza Alliance is mobilizing once again.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Jan. 14, the alliance will launch "Pizza for the People," a massive citywide effort to provide free pizza to anyone in need, no questions asked.
The event follows a collaborative model where more than 50 independent pizzerias—including Angel City Pizza, Pie Trap, Hasi Bread, and Captain Tony’s—will descend upon a single kitchen to cook together.
Once prepared, the pizzas are handed off to a network of community volunteers who manage the logistics of delivering the pies across Southern California.
What you can do:
While requests for pizza have been paused, volunteers are still needed to deliver the pizzas from the central kitchen to people's homes.
Those with a vehicle and a few hours to spare can sign up using the volunteer form on the same website.
The Source: This report is based on official event details from the Los Angeles Pizza Alliance.