These LA pizzerias are giving away free pizzas to those in need today

The Brief On Wednesday, Jan. 14, over 50 local pizzerias are uniting at a single location to prepare hundreds of free pizzas for anyone in need. Participating restaurants will cook together while a team of volunteer drivers delivers the fresh pies directly to those who register. To sign up as a delivery driver, residents must visit lapizzaalliance.com.



One year after forming to feed the front lines of the Los Angeles wildfires, the Los Angeles Pizza Alliance is mobilizing once again.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, the alliance will launch "Pizza for the People," a massive citywide effort to provide free pizza to anyone in need, no questions asked.

The event follows a collaborative model where more than 50 independent pizzerias—including Angel City Pizza, Pie Trap, Hasi Bread, and Captain Tony’s—will descend upon a single kitchen to cook together.

Once prepared, the pizzas are handed off to a network of community volunteers who manage the logistics of delivering the pies across Southern California.

What you can do:

While requests for pizza have been paused, volunteers are still needed to deliver the pizzas from the central kitchen to people's homes.

Those with a vehicle and a few hours to spare can sign up using the volunteer form on the same website.