Los Angeles Mission hosting virtual back-to-school supplies drive

A local nonprofit is hosting an online back-to-school drive for kids facing homelessness.

Los Angeles Mission, the nonprofit working to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty, shared a link for families looking to help the unhoused students ahead of the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

Below is the QR code to help the students. LA Mission also shared a 4-step instruction on how to help:

According to LA Mission, one in four families in Los Angeles struggle to afford basic school necessities.

For more information on LA Mission and the nonprofit organization's work, click here.