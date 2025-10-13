Los Angeles Metro bus rider stabbed in neck; Suspect on the run

The Brief A Los Angeles Metro passenger was stabbed while riding the bus. The suspect remains on the run as of October 13.



A passenger riding a Los Angeles Metro bus was stabbed in the neck near the South Gate neighborhood.

What we know:

According to a statement released by Los Angeles Metro, a fight broke out on bus line 117 over the weekend. The fight ended with the passenger being taken to the hospital.

The person got stabbed by a suspect believed to be a total stranger, FOX 11's crew at the scene reports.

The stabbing suspect got off the bus in the 3400 block of Tweedy Boulevard and then took off running. As of Monday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the stabbing incident.

What we don't know:

Officials did not give a specific condition of the person stabbed other than stable.

A description of the suspect has not been released to the public.