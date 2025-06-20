Los Angeles declares June 20 'Cheech Marin Day'

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council will declare Friday "Cheech Marin Day" to honor the Chicano comedian, actor, and art collector. The proclamation coincides with the third anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside. Marin is recognized for his extensive career in entertainment and for establishing the first North American museum dedicated to Chicano art.



The city of Los Angeles is set to honor Cheech Marin, the celebrated Chicano comedian, actor, and art collector, by officially proclaiming Friday as "Cheech Marin Day."

What we know:

City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez will lead a presentation in the Council Chambers to formally recognize Marin.

This proclamation follows a resolution introduced by Councilman Soto-Martinez in April, which was unanimously adopted by the City Council.

The timing of this honor also marks the third anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside.

SUGGESTED: Cheech Marin's new museum in Riverside dedicated solely to Chicano art

The backstory:

Cheech Marin, born in South Los Angeles and raised in the San Fernando Valley, has had a significant impact on both entertainment and the arts.

He rose to prominence in the early 1970s as one half of the iconic comedy duo Cheech & Chong, producing seven studio albums and six films before their separation in 1985.

Marin then ventured into a successful solo career, making his directorial debut with "Born in East LA" in 1987.

He has since appeared in numerous films, including those by Robert Rodriguez, and was a cast member in the CBS crime drama "Nash Bridges" from 1996 to 2001. His voice talents are also featured in animated films such as "The Lion King" and the "Cars" trilogy.

Beyond his entertainment career, Marin developed a passion for collecting Chicano art in the 1980s.

Over the decades, his extensive private collection became so significant that it was featured in two national touring exhibitions.

This dedication to Chicano art culminated in the creation of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture in Riverside, which opened as the first North American museum dedicated exclusively to Mexican-American or Chicano art.

The museum currently houses over 700 pieces from Marin's personal collection.

Local perspective:

For Los Angeles, the proclamation of "Cheech Marin Day" signifies a recognition of one of its own.

Marin's roots in South Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley connect him deeply to the city, making this a locally significant tribute.

The City Council's unanimous adoption of the resolution to honor him underscores the widespread respect and appreciation for his contributions to culture, both through his comedic legacy and his pioneering work in promoting Chicano art.

His efforts highlight the rich artistic and cultural heritage within the Chicano community, providing a dedicated space for its celebration.