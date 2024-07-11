Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

Do you recognize her?

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying this patient.

She was found on July 3 around 1:10 p.m. in the area near Magnolia Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles then brought to the hospital.

The woman had no ID with her.

A general description provided by the hospital said she was African American, in her 40s, with brown hair, 5'6 tall, and around 290 lbs.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is advised to call (213)507-5495 or (213)742-5515.