Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

Published July 11, 2024 1:46pm PDT
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize her?

Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying this patient

She was found on July 3 around 1:10 p.m. in the area near Magnolia Avenue and Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles then brought to the hospital.

The woman had no ID with her.

A general description provided by the hospital said she was African American, in her 40s, with brown hair, 5'6 tall, and around 290 lbs.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is advised to call (213)507-5495 or (213)742-5515.