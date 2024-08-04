Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying injured woman

Do you recognize her?

Officials are asking for the public's help identifying a woman hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center.

The woman is about 24 years old, and has been at the facility on 2051 Marengo St. since Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services.

According to officials, the woman was found injured on Main Street in Lincoln Heights.

She is described as a 5'1" tall woman weighing 99 pounds with a thin frame. She has brown eyes and hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information about her or her family is urged to contact clinical social worker Cesar Robles at 323-409-6884.