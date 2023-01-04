Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient

article

LAC+USC Medical Center is asking for the public's help identifying a patient who has been hospitalized there in recent days.

The man is estimated to be between 35 and 45-years-old, 5'9" tall, 175 lbs., with a slim build, brown hair, and green-brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Cristol Perez, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (323) 409-4317 or Brian Dillon, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (323) 409-3134 at LAC+USC Medical Center Department of Social Work.