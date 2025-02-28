Los Angeles Homeless Resource Guide: Where to find free food, services, and support

Los Angeles is in the midst of a growing humanitarian crisis, with thousands of people experiencing homelessness daily. While there are many resources available, accessing them can be challenging due to a lack of clear, organized information. To bridge this gap, a dedicated local advocate has compiled a guide to help those in need to find food, shelter, medical assistance, and other essential services.

Below is a resource guide with detailed information on where to find support. Whether you or someone you know needs assistance, this guide provides a lifeline of support.

You'll find different sections for free food, laundry, showers, clothing, phone charging, printing, internet access and transportation. At the bottom, you'll find available services broken down by day-of-the-week.

FREE FOOD, SNACKS & COFFEE

Government Assistance – EBT & Cash Aid

Location: DPSS Office – 11110 Pico Blvd

The government provides $150-$200+ per week in food benefits through the EBT program. Funds are loaded onto a debit card that can be used at grocery stores.

Cash aid may be available for hardship cases.

DPSS can also help you with medical coverage, such as Medi-Cal.

Daily & Weekly Free Food Distribution

Venice Boardwalk

Location: Cross street Ozone Ave, at the end of the Boardwalk, going towards Santa Monica.

Saturdays & Sundays: 9 AM - 9:30 AM

Fresh bread, fruits, salads, and sprouts available.

Important: Bring a bag.

Bread & Roses Café

Address: 663 Rose Ave, Venice

Monday - Friday – Arrive at 9 AM, 10 AM, or 11 AM (three meal shifts).

Sit inside a café and get served hot coffee and tea and food by the nice staff.

Stay only 35 minutes per meal so they can prepare for the next shift.

Salvation Army (Santa Monica)

Address: 1533 4th St, Santa Monica

Monday & Wednesday: 11 AM - 1 PM – Bag of food available at the front entrance.

Tuesday & Thursday: 8 PM – Hot meal served inside.

Saturday: 9 AM – Hot coffee and breakfast indoors. On Saturday, they also offer hot coffee, food, bottled water, clothes/shoes, blankets, hygiene kits.

Sunday: 11 AM – Church service.

Annenberg Access Center - The People Concern (Santa Monica)

Address: 503 Olympic Blvd (Difficult to access due to one-way streets. Enter from Broadway, then turn south on 5th Street.)

Phone number: 310-450-4050.

Services provided: Lunch bag of food, free clothes/shoes, free showers, free laundry service and a free mailing address to receive your mail. Free phone charging, grocery distribution, medical referral, phone calls, lockers, ID replacement, restrooms.

The center is closed on the 1st and 2nd Wednesday of the month.

Food bag distribution:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3 PM

Sunday: 12 PM

Closed every 2nd Wednesday.

Snack lunch distribution:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3:30 PM

Tuesday: 9 AM - 10:30 AM

Friday: 9 AM - 12 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 10:30 AM

Grocery distribution:

Tuesday 1 PM - 2:30 PM (Call 310-450-4050 ext. 1321 to enroll.)

Free showers:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 AM - 12PM and 1 PM - 4 PM.

Last sign-up: 10:30 AM for mornings, 2:30 PM for evenings.

Free laundry:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 AM - 12PM and 1 PM - 4 PM. Last sign-up: 10:30 AM for mornings, 2:30 PM for evenings.

Tuesdays: 8 AM - 10:30 AM, last sign-up at 9:30 AM, and 1 PM - 4 PM, last sign-up at 2:30 PM.

Usage: Only once per week, one load. Detergent is provided.

They also provide lockers and a free mail address to receive your mail.

They provide medical referral, phone calling, restrooms, phone charging, ID replacement.

Free phone calls available:

Mon-Fri 1 PM to 4:45 PM. Long-distance calls require approval.

Phone charging available Mon, Thurs, Fri: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM.

Westside Food Bank (Santa Monica)

Address: 1328 2nd St., Santa Monica

Tuesday - Thursday: 12 PM - 2 PM

Friday: 11 AM - 12 PM (CRC location). You get to pick one item from around 20 boxes.

Individuals can pick five free food items, including canned goods, baked goods, nuts (walnuts, almonds), and other groceries.

Additional Food Distribution Locations

St. Mark’s Church (Venice)

Address: Coeur d’Alene Ave off Lincoln Blvd

Saturday: 11 AM – Free food pantry.

Inglewood Community Table

Address: 403 E. Hillsdale St, Inglewood

24-hour outdoor food storage box available.

Contact: (310) 259-0763

Restaurant World Kitchen (Santa Monica)

Address: Santa Monica Blvd & 5th/6th St.

Monday - Saturday: 12 PM - 3 PM

Provides hot meals (veggie or meat options) and water at the distribution window.

St. Gerard’s Social Service

Address: 4439 Inglewood Blvd, Los Angeles 90066

Tuesday: 9 AM - 10 AM

Contact: (310) 828-6016

West LA Veterans Administration (veterans only)

Location: North of Wilshire, in Parking Lot 7 off Eisenhower Avenue. Between Wadsworth Chapel and Wadsworth Theatre. (Zip: 90073)

Wednesday: 12 PM - 1 PM

Contact: (310) 828-6016

Virginia Ave Park Pantry

Location: Parking lot of Virginia Ave

Address: 2200 Virginia Ave, Santa Monica 90404

Thursday: 11 AM - 12 PM

Contact: (310) 828-6016

Farragut Ave Elementary School Parking Lot

Address: 10820 Farragut Drive, Culver City 90230

Thursday: 3 PM - 4 PM

Contact: (310) 828-6016

West LA Civic Center Parking Lot at Iowa & Corinth

Address: 1645 Corinth Ave, Los Angeles 90025

Friday: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Contact: (310) 828-6016

CASS The Christian Association for Social Services

Address: 5814 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles 90016

Bi-weekly, 1st and 3rd Saturday: 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Contact: (310) 529-1921

Cochran Ave Baptist Church

Address: 1304 S. Cochran Ave, Los Angeles 90019

Tuesday: 11 AM - 12 PM

Contact: (323) 938-0141

Church on Pearl Pantry

Address: 1520 Pearl St, Santa Monica 90405

Wednesday: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Contact: (310) 310-1384

Faith Tabernacle Church

Address: 2147 Purdue Ave, Los Angeles 90025

Sunday: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Contact: (310) 473-3135

Food Pantry LAX

Address: 355 E. Beach St., Inglewood 90302

Tuesday & Friday: 9:30 AM - 12 PM

Contact: (310) 677-5597

Mar Vista Family Center

Address: 5075 S. Slauson Ave, Culver City 90230

Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Contact: (310) 391-7366

Mt. Olive Lutheran Church

Address: 1343 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica 90405

Monday - Sunday: 7 AM - 11 PM

Contact: (310) 452-1116

Nourish LA

Address: 3200 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles 90066

Sunday: 1 PM - 2:30 PM

Contact: (323) 360-7210

Salvation Army, Inglewood

Address: 324 E. Queen St., Inglewood 90301

Tuesday & Wednesday: 1 PM - 3 PM

Contact: (310) 677-3375

St. Augustine's S.A.V.E.S.

Address: 3850 Jasmine Ave, Culver City 90232

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 AM - 11:30 AM

Contact: (310) 838-2702

St. Mark Parish

Address: 940 Coeur D'Alene Ave, Venice 90291

Saturday: 11 AM - 1 PM

Contact: (310) 821-5058

St. Joseph Center

Address: 204 Hampton Dr, Venice 90291

Monday - Thursday: 10 AM - 11:50 AM, 12 PM - 2:50 PM

Contact: (310) 396-6468

SOVA Valley

Address: 14750 Sherman Way, Van Nuys 91406

Tuesday & Wednesday: 10 AM - 1 PM

Contact: (818) 988-7682

SOVA West

Address: 8846 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles 90035

Monday - Wednesday: 10 AM - 1:30 PM

Contact: (818) 988-7682

Step Up on 2nd

Address: 1328 Second Street, Santa Monica 90401

Tuesday - Thursday: 12 PM - 2 PM

Friday: 11 AM - 12 PM

Contact: (310) 576-1308

St. Robert’s Center

Address: 211 3rd Ave, Venice 90291

Saturday: 8:30 AM - 11 AM

Contact: (310) 392-8701

YMCA – Collins & Katz Family

Address: 1466 S. Westgate Ave, Los Angeles 90025

Thursday: 9 AM - 11 AM

Contact: (310) 477-1511

YMCA – Culver-Palms

Address: 4500 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City 90230

Thursday: 9 AM - 11 AM

Contact: (310) 390-3601

FREE SHOWERS, LAUNDRY & CLOTHING

Location: Peoples Concern (503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica)

Showers: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM (Last sign-up: 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM.)

Laundry: Once per week, detergent provided.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Tuesday: 8 AM - 10:30 AM (Last sign-up: 9:30 AM.)

Location: Salvation Army (1533 Fourth St, Santa Monica)

Provides free clothing, shoes, blankets on Saturdays at 9 AM (limited supply).

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church (6657 W Sunset Blvd, Hollywood, Los Angeles)

Offers free clothing (availability varies).

FREE PHONE CHARGING & INTERNET ACCESS

Peoples Concern (503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica): Phone charging at 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM.

Public Libraries: Free phone charging & computer access.

Santa Monica Main Library (601 Santa Monica Blvd): Monday - Thursday: 10 AM - 8 PM

Pico Branch Library (2201 Pico Blvd): Tuesday - Thursday: 12 PM - 8 PM, Friday & Saturday: 10 AM - 5 PM (24-hour charging outside.)

Venice Public Library (501 S. Venice Blvd): Open Fridays when Santa Monica libraries are closed.

FREE TRANSPORTATION & BICYCLES

90-Day Free TAP Card: Ask ambassadors near Santa Monica Pier (north of first two restrooms).

Free Bikes for Low-Income Individuals: Metro-donated bicycles available at:

Bike Oven – N. Figueroa (Call (323) 217-8454 for hours.)

FREE PHONES

Government Program - Free phone stalls outside DPSS Office, 11110 Pico Blvd (business hours).

FREE PRINTING

Venice Public Library on Venice Blvd, Venice will allow around 20 or more free prints. Great resource for printing a resume.

FREE CITY WI-FI & COMPUTER USAGE

Free public Wi-Fi: (no password required) along Ocean Ave walkway (Santa Monica).

Public Libraries: Offer free internet and computer usage.

SERVICES BY DAY OF THE WEEK

SUNDAY

Free Food:

Legacy Church – 10th St & California Ave, Santa Monica

Time: 8:15 AM, 10 AM, 11:45 AM

Services: Coffee and donuts before and after services.

St. Monica’s Catholic Church – 7th St & California Ave, Santa Monica

Time: 8:30 AM

Services: Coffee and donuts after service.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 12 PM

Services: Bag of food distribution.

Nourish LA – 3200 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

Time: 1 PM - 2:30 PM

Services: Free food distribution.

Free Phone Charging & Internet Access:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free phone charging.

MONDAY

Free Food:

Bread & Roses Café – 663 Rose Ave, Venice

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free sit-down meal service.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3 PM

Services: Bag of food distribution.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Services: Free showers and laundry.

Free Phone Charging & Internet Access:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free phone charging.

TUESDAY

Free Food:

Westside Food Bank – 1328 2nd St, Santa Monica

Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Services: Free food selection (choose five items).

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM - 10:30 AM & 1 PM - 2:30 PM

Services: Snack lunch and grocery distribution.

Salvation Army – 1533 Fourth St, Santa Monica

Time: 8 PM

Services: Hot meal indoors.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 10:30 AM, last sign-up at 9:30 AM

Services: Free laundry (once per week, detergent provided).

Free Phone Charging & Internet Access:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free phone charging.

WEDNESDAY

Free Food:

Westside Food Bank – 1328 2nd St, Santa Monica

Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Services: Free food selection.

Bread & Roses Café – 663 Rose Ave, Venice

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free sit-down meal service.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3 PM

Services: Bag of food distribution.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Services: Free showers and laundry.

Free Phone Charging & Internet Access:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free phone charging.

THURSDAY

Free Food:

Westside Food Bank – 1328 2nd St, Santa Monica

Time: 12 PM - 2 PM

Services: Free food selection.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3 PM

Services: Bag of food distribution.

Salvation Army – 1533 Fourth St, Santa Monica

Time: 8 PM

Services: Hot meal indoors.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Services: Free showers and laundry.

Free Phone Charging & Internet Access:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free phone charging.

FRIDAY

Free Food:

Westside Food Bank – 1328 2nd St, Santa Monica

Time: 11 AM - 12 PM

Services: Free food selection.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM - 12 PM & 3 PM

Services: Bag of food distribution.

Bread & Roses Café – 663 Rose Ave, Venice

Time: 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM

Services: Free sit-down meal service.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Services: Free showers and laundry.

SATURDAY

Free Food:

St. Mark’s Church – Coeur d’Alene Ave off Lincoln Blvd, Venice

Time: 11 AM

Services: Free food pantry.

Salvation Army – 1533 Fourth St, Santa Monica

Time: 9 AM

Services: Hot breakfast, coffee, clothing distribution.

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 10:30 AM

Services: Snack lunch distribution.

Free Showers & Laundry:

Peoples Concern – 503 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica

Time: 8 AM - 12 PM & 1 PM - 4 PM

Services: Free showers and laundry.

If you have additional free resources or services that should be included in this guide, please email KTTVDigital@fox.com.