Los Angeles has the 6th worst traffic in the US, study finds

Most Angelenos know how miserable the traffic is, but a new study is showing just how bad it is compared to some of the biggest cities in the U.S. According to a newly-released study from INRIX, the Los Angeles metro area was the sixth most congested in the country in 2021.

On average, the study found that Angelenos lost 62 hours in traffic, nearly double the national average, costing drivers an average of $968. Out of the top 10 American cities, Los Angeles is still seeing one of the biggest drops in traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some other cities are already pushing back to pre-pandemic traffic levels.

"COVID-19’s impact on transportation has continued through 2021, transforming when, where and how people move. Although congestion climbed 28% this year, Americans still saved 63 hours compared to normal," INRIX transport analyst Bob Pishue said in a press release. "The most notable change to commuting during the pandemic – other than reduced travel times and volumes – was the lack of downtown travel."

New York City topped the list of most congested metro areas. New Yorkers lost an average of 102 hours in traffic in 2021. The rest of the top ten rounds out as follows:

New York Chicago Philadelphia Boston Miami Los Angeles San Francisco Houston New Orleans Atlanta

While Los Angeles as a whole isn't as congested as some other big cities in the U.S., INRIX found LA has two of the top 10 most congested roads, including the top spot. Interstate 5 south from Euclid Avenue to Interstate 605 was ranked as the most congested corridor in the U.S. in 2021. Drivers lost an average of 89 hours there this year. Interstate 10 east fittingly took the 10th spot on the list. The section from Washington Boulevard to Interstate 110 cost drivers an average of 55 hours this year.

Worldwide, the U.S. didn't scratch the top four. London, UK, Paris, France, Brussels, Belgium and Moscow, Russia, were ranked the most congested cities in the world.

