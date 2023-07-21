Man found shot on Granada Hills sidewalk

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating yet another shooting in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Officers were called to the corner of San Fernando Mission Road and Hayvenhurst Avenue in Granada Hills after receiving reports of a shooting around 12:06 a.m.

A mother heard gunfire outside her apartment building and ran outside because she knew her son was out exercising with a friend. She then made a horrifying discovery and found her son shot on the sidewalk. The 33-year-old was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

Friday morning’s second marks the second this week, after a teen and toddler were shot outside a recreation center. The two-year-old remains hospitalized while the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as Thomas Kornswiet.

The shootings remain under investigation.