Los Angeles free lunch program for kids underway at city parks

Kids and teens - looking for a free meal (or two) this summer?

Free lunches are being offered now through Aug. 2 at more than 90 parks in the City of Los Angeles.

The city's Summer Food Service Program aims to provide nutritious meals to students while on summer break, as many students have free lunch in cafeterias during the school year. The menu includes a serving of fresh fruits or vegetables, milk, and other nutritious options like salads or deli sandwiches.

"Together with LAUSD, we are providing children and teens free nutritious lunches during summer," said Jimmy Kim, General Manager, Department of Recreation and Parks. "Whether you’re in our camp program, or enjoying a summer day with family and friends, we invite all youth and teens to join us for lunch in a safe, welcoming and inclusive space at our parks."

Meals are free for children and teens up to age 18. Persons with disabilities who are 19 to approximately 22 years-old may also participate as long as they are enrolled in a special school district program during the school year.

Meals must be eaten on-site during park lunch hours, and no application or proof of income is needed! Parents just need to bring their kids to one of the participating city of LA parks in their community.

All food is served on a first come-first serve basis.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the California Department of Education.

To find a participating park near you and view lunch times, visit laparks.org/foodprogram.