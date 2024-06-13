LA County free summer lunch program returns to 20 libraries

It's that time of year again!

Los Angeles County Library's annual "Lunch at the Library" program returns this summer to 20 county libraries, offering kids and teens free, nutritious meals while they're away from school.

There are no restrictions on family income. Meals are for kids and teens 18 and under, and all meals must be eaten at the library.

"This marks the tenth consecutive year we have offered free meals through our Lunch at the Library program," said LA County Library Director, Skye Patrick. "We know families depend on us to provide nutritious food for their children when they are away from school, and we are excited to once again provide this essential service to our neighbors."

Lunch will be available at the following locations on a first come, first-served basis from June 17 to Aug. 9:

Monday through Friday

East Los Angeles Library

Lake Los Angeles Library

Quartz Hill Library

Rowland Heights Library

South Whittier Library

Tuesday through Friday

Carson Library

Clifton M. Brakensiek Library

Compton Library

El Monte Library

Gardena Mayme Dear Library

Huntington Park Library

La Puente Library**

Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Leland R. Weaver Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Library***

San Fernando Library

San Gabriel Library

Temple City Library

The following schedule exceptions are listed:

Lunch will not be available on Wednesday, June 19 or Thursday, July 4 as all LA County Library Locations are closed for Juneteenth and Independence Day holidays.

La Puente Library’s Lunch at the Library service will end on Friday, August 2.

Norwalk Library will not offer lunch on Tuesday, July 2 due to a city event.

Lunch at the Library is a partnership with LA County Department of Parks & Recreation and is a project of the California State Library, supported with funds from the State of California.

For more information on the program, tap or click here.

