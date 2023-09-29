Shooting reportedly breaks out after 3-car crash in Ladera Heights area

A three-car wreck reportedly ends in a shooting in Los Angeles County's Ladera Heights area Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call of a crash on Stocker Street near La Cienega Boulevard around 3 p.m. The City News Service reports one person was shot in the leg from after the crash.

It is unknown what prompted the shooting to break out. FOX 11 made calls to officials but did not explicitly say the shooting did in fact take place.

The wild series of events ended with a total of three people being rushed to the hospital, including the person reportedly shot in the leg.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been announced in the crash-turned-alleged shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.