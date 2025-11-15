Blue Prius leads police chase across Los Angeles County

The search is on for the suspect involved in a police chase that broke out along slick Los Angeles County roads.

SkyFOX was over the scene, inside a blue Toyota Prius, as the suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Saturday, November 15.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect was spotted driving through parts of Long Beach, South Gate, and Wilmington before ending up back in Long Beach.

As of 7 p.m., no arrests have been announced in the chase.

Officials did not specify where the blue car may have been stolen from.