Driver leads half-hour car chase across Los Angeles County

The Brief A driver led a half-hour car chase across Los Angeles County. Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Monterey Park, East Los Angeles, Downey, and Compton before ending up near LAX.



The search is on for the driver who led a half-hour car chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase on Sunday, March 15.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Monterey Park, East Los Angeles, Downey, and Compton before ending up near LAX.

Once the suspect drove towards LAX, SkyFOX was unable to follow the action due to the airport's flight restriction.

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The suspect was initially wanted for reckless driving. It is unknown if the suspect is linked to other crimes.

As of 10 p.m., no arrests had been announced in the car chase.