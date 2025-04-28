Driver accused of hitting cop leads police chase between San Bernardino, LA counties

The Brief A police chase took a dramatic turn as an officer smashed open the driver's side window after stopping the SUV in Compton. The driver is accused of hitting a patrol cruiser before they were placed in CHP custody.



A driver accused of hitting a patrol cruiser in custody – but not before leading a 2-county police chase that stretched between San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase late Monday night.

The suspect – believed to be wanted for possible DUI and assault on an officer – initially led the Chino Police Department on the chase before the pursuit extended from San Bernardino County to Los Angeles County and then CHP ended up taking over. At one point Monday night, police say the driver hit one of the patrol cruisers before evading officers from Chino to Compton, where the suspect got detained.

When police finally stopped the driver, one of the officers began smashing the driver-side window before the group of cops began dragging the suspect out of the SUV.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify where the bump or crash happened. It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes prior to Monday's crime spree.