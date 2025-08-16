Los Angeles County firefighter paramedic dies while on duty

article

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

What we know:

The department posted on social media over the weekend that firefighter paramedic Jerry Guzman had died.

LA County Fire said Guzman's last alarm was on Friday, August 15 and was last assigned to fire station 32 in Azusa.

Guzman was with the department and served the LA County community for 23 years, the department said on social media.

What they're saying:

Below is a statement released by the county's fire department on social media:

"It is with a heavy heart the #LACoFD share the active-duty death of FFPM Jerry W. Guzman.

FFPM Guzman was last assigned to FS 32 in Azusa. He faithfully served our Department & communities for 23 years.

We extend our deepest prayers & condolences to the Guzman family. 🙏🏽💔🕊"

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify which incident Guzman was responding to prior to his death.