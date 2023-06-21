LA County beaches under ocean water use warning

Several Los Angeles County beaches are under an ocean water use warning due to an increase in unsafe bacteria levels.

People are advised to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean water at the following beaches:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Officials warned people who go into the ocean during this time could become sick and are advised to exercise caution.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/