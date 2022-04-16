LAFD puts out apartment fire in Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a fire at an apartment building under construction in Los Angeles Saturday evening.

Calls for the fire at came in around 5:18 p.m. Saturday to the building at 231 E. 87th Place in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood.

According to LAFD, the building is a split duplex, with two stories in the front and one in the rear. The building is under construction, and according to officials, the framing and wrap involved in the construction played a part in the firefight.

Nealry 90 LAFD personnel battled the blaze as smoke rose into the Los Angeles sky. Crews were able to put out the fire in less than an hour.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof, using chainsaws. One person could even be seen on the roof of a nearby building, observing as crews worked.

No injuries were reported. LAFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

