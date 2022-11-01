Blockbuster-themed speakeasy coming to Los Angeles

Be kind, please rewind!

Fans of the defunct yet forever beloved Blockbuster chain will be able to relive their sweet memories as The Blockbuster Speakeasy opens its doors in Los Angeles at the end of November!

You heard that right.

The popup bar and eatery will be open for a limited time, serving up food and drinks on Melrose Avenue.

The videotape-themed venue will offer menu items like "Please Rewind Truffle Fries" and "Late Fee Risotto Parmesan Cheese Balls."

Brunch will be available starting Dec. 10.

The beloved Blockbuster card will also be resurrected, this time as a drink ticket.

The Blockbuster Speakeasy is brought to you by Bucketlisters and New Gold Empire, which were behind The Golden Girls Kitchen LA and Saved by the Max.

A sign marks the location of a Blockbuster video store on January 22, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

General admission tickets cost $45 and include two cocktails. Brunch tickets cost $55 and include one entree and one cocktail. Seating is first come, first serve.

The Blockbuster Speakeasy is located at 7174 Melrose Avenue.

For more information, tap or click here.