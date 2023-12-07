LA animal cruelty prevention organization urgently requesting pet food donations

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) is urgently requesting pet food donations due to a year of surging animal intake in their adoption centers.

"With the increasing number of homeless and abandoned pets in our care, we find ourselves facing a critical shortage," said spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. "We need about 33 tons of food to make it through a year."

The organization is asking for donations of either pet food or funds for canned and dry pet food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs.

Since 1877, spcaLA says it has been a safe haven for countless abused and abandoned animals, providing nutrition, veterinary care, and rehabilitation.

The organization says that there is no national SPCA, parent organization, or umbrella group that provides financial support to spcaLA. They run on donations that keep their programs and services, like cruelty investigation, disaster animal response and humane education, in operation.

Donations can be delivered at any of the spcaLA locations below:

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center:

12910 Yukon Ave.

Hawthorne, CA 90250

Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Sunday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Administrative Office:

5026 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Monday-Friday: 11am-3pm

spcaLA Marketplace:

7700 E. Spring St. (in El Dorado Park)

Long Beach, CA 90815

Wednesday-Friday: 9am-5:30pm

Saturday-Sunday: 9am-4:30pm