Los Angeles is one of America's 'most sinful cities'

Turns out there isn't only one "Sin City" in America.

A new report by WalletHub found the U.S. is filled with people behaving badly - in some cities more than others.

Los Angeles ranked No. 6 among the top 10 "most sinful" cities in the U.S.

Of course, Las Vegas (rightfully so) took the No. 1 spot, followed by St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; Houston, TX; and Atlanta, GA.

Denver, CO; Chicago, IL; Baton Rouge, LA; and Phoenix, AZ rounded out the top 10.

To get these results, WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in America to determine which cities sinned the most.

"Sins" included rankings for jealousy, greed, lust, laziness, vanity, and anger and hatred, based on metrics such as violent crimes per capita, drug use, number of casinos, teen birth rate, Google searches for pornography and the term "Tinder" among other factors.

Port St. Lucie, Florida ranked as the least sinful state in America. Fremont in the Bay Area placed third.

