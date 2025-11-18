1 dead after loose tire crashes into driver's windshield on IE freeway

The Brief A traffic crash involving a vehicle and a loose on State Route 60 westbound in the San Gorgonio Pass area resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred when the left rear tire of an eastbound BMW 328i detached, went airborne over the center divider, and struck a westbound Toyota Sienna on its windshield and roof. The 68-year-old driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.



A deadly crash on the 60 Freeway in Riverside County Monday morning left one person dead and one hospitalized when a loose tire crossed lanes and struck a second vehicle.

What we know:

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported on westbound State Route 60, just west of Jack Rabbit Trail, around 11:12 a.m.

An investigation revealed that the left rear tire of a silver 2011 BMW 328i, which was driven by a 54-year-old man from Riverside and traveling eastbound, became detached and airborne.

The tire crossed the center divider and struck a white 2017 Toyota Sienna, which was driven by a 68-year-old man from Los Angeles and traveling westbound, hitting its front windshield and roof.

After the impact, the Toyota Sienna lost control, crashed into the center divider wall, and ultimately landed on an embankment.

The Toyota Sienna driver died at the scene. A female passenger in the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The BMW driver was not injured.

What's next:

The crash is currently under investigation by the CHP San Gorgonio Pass area office.

The CHP encourages anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Officer J. Esparza, or public information officer R. Palomera, at the San Gorgonio Pass area office.