1 dead after loose tire crashes into driver's windshield on IE freeway
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deadly crash on the 60 Freeway in Riverside County Monday morning left one person dead and one hospitalized when a loose tire crossed lanes and struck a second vehicle.
What we know:
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported on westbound State Route 60, just west of Jack Rabbit Trail, around 11:12 a.m.
An investigation revealed that the left rear tire of a silver 2011 BMW 328i, which was driven by a 54-year-old man from Riverside and traveling eastbound, became detached and airborne.
The tire crossed the center divider and struck a white 2017 Toyota Sienna, which was driven by a 68-year-old man from Los Angeles and traveling westbound, hitting its front windshield and roof.
After the impact, the Toyota Sienna lost control, crashed into the center divider wall, and ultimately landed on an embankment.
The Toyota Sienna driver died at the scene. A female passenger in the Toyota was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The BMW driver was not injured.
What's next:
The crash is currently under investigation by the CHP San Gorgonio Pass area office.
The CHP encourages anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Officer J. Esparza, or public information officer R. Palomera, at the San Gorgonio Pass area office.
The Source: This report is based on information from the California Highway Patrol.