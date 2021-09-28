18-year-old woman shot by school resource officer in Long Beach

A young woman is fighting for her life at an area hospital after being shot by a school resource officer in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call of a shooting near Millikan High School a little before 3:15 p.m. Monday Upon arrival, officers learned an 18-year-old woman was shot in the upper body area by a Millikan's school resource officer near Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

According to a statement issued by the Long Beach Unified School District, the resource officer was responding to an alleged fight between the woman and a 15-year-old girl. When the woman, a man and a boy tried to leave the fight scene in a gray car, the school resource officer opened fire, hitting the woman, Long Beach PD said.

The woman was sitting in the front passenger seat when she got shot, police say.

Community activist Najee Ali tells FOX 11 the woman is on life support as of Tuesday night. Long Beach PD, however, said the woman is in critical condition.

The woman's friends who were spotted leaving candles and prayers at the shooting scene told FOX 11 the woman's name was Mona Rodriguez, a mother to a little boy.

As of late Tuesday night, officials have not formally identified Rodriguez as the young woman shot by the school resource officer.

School officials say no students were hurt in the shooting and that there was no indication any students were involved. No one from Long Beach PD was involved in the shooting incident.

According to Long Beach PD, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were also involved in the brawl. However, police are investigating their "participation level" in the fight.

The Long Beach Unified School District issued the following statement Monday:

"On September 27, at approximately 3:13 p.m., while conducting safe passage for students leaving Millikan High School, a Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) school safety officer responded to an incident in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue. The school safety officer approached a group of individuals to investigate an altercation, and during the course of that investigation, the school safety officer discharged their duty weapon and an individual was struck by gunfire. Long Beach Police Department is leading the investigation into the facts surrounding the incident, and LBUSD defers any questions regarding that investigation to them. At this time, no injuries have been reported by any Millikan High School students. Because of the pending police investigation, we cannot share any additional details.

Additional staff will be at Millikan High School tomorrow to support students. LBUSD encourages students and families to contact the Long Beach Police Department if they have any information about this incident."

The shooting is being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

