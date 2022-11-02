Long Beach woman has service dog stolen from yard; dog-napping caught on camera

article

A Long Beach had her service dog stolen right out of her front yard over the weekend, and the dog-napping was caught on video.

Lisa Hartouni uses a cane, and her six-year-old German shepherd service dog Jack helps her get around. Jack was stolen from Hartouni's yard Saturday.

It happened around 3 p.m. Hartouni said she and Jack had just gotten back from a short walk. She went into the house to get some treats, but by the time she returned, Jack was gone. A neighbor's Ring camera captured the dog-napping. The surveillance footage showed two men, both dressed in black, approaching Hartouni's fenced-in yard. Jack briefly got away from the men once, but they came back for him.

One of the men grabs Jack by the collar, and pulls him to a white four-door sedan while the other man opens the passenger's side door to help the dog into the car.

Hartouni said she thinks she had been watched, because two weeks earlier she was approached by a man while the two were on a walk. He insisted Jack was his friend's dog, to the point that he even got angry.

Hartouni and friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise reward money to bring Jack home.