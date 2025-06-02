Long Beach street vendor recounts being stabbed in the neck while working

The Brief While working, Victor Ramirez was stabbed in the neck by a stranger who attempted to rob him. The suspect remains on the run.



A street vendor in Long Beach is recovering after surviving a brutal stabbing that took place in broad daylight.

Victor Ramirez was working near 10th Street and Raymond Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, when a stranger approached him said, "I’m going to kill you," then proceeded to stab him in the neck and fled the scene.

"I’m just out here trying to make a living," Victor said in Spanish, "and they come up and try to take your money."

Local perspective:

Tito Rodriguez, better known as "The Hood Santa" and Executive Director of the Local Hearts Foundation, has been speaking out on Victor’s behalf and calling for justice.

"Well, the truth is I just want there to be justice," Victor added.

"He's out there trying to make an honest living, trying to, you know, do what he can to survive. And somebody try to rob him and basically almost killed him. This guy needs to get caught. This guy is a danger to the community," Rodriguez said.

What's next:

Rodriguez and other community members are urging anyone with information to come forward to help identify the attacker and bring them to justice.

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating the case and say they have video of the suspect attacking Victor.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover medical expenses.