Man, his dog wounded in Long Beach shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man and his dog were shot in Long Beach late Wednesday night.
Investigators also said several cars at the crime scene had been hit by gunfire.
What we know:
Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing gunshots on E.14th Street, near Rose Avenue, around 11:20 p.m.
Arriving officers discovered the victim on the street suffering from gunshot wounds next to his dog. The man was taken to a trauma center while the dog, who had been shot in the paw, was taken by Long Beach PD to a veterinary emergency room where animal control officers were called.
Their conditions are unknown.
Witnesses described the victim’s vehicle as a gray Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu, with red trim around the front and sides.
What we don't know:
A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t available. He remains at large.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown.
The Source: Information provided by the Long Beach Police Department.