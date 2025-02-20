Man, his dog wounded in Long Beach shooting

An investigation was underway after a man and his dog were shot in Long Beach late Wednesday night.

Investigators also said several cars at the crime scene had been hit by gunfire.

What we know:

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing gunshots on E.14th Street, near Rose Avenue, around 11:20 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered the victim on the street suffering from gunshot wounds next to his dog. The man was taken to a trauma center while the dog, who had been shot in the paw, was taken by Long Beach PD to a veterinary emergency room where animal control officers were called.

Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses described the victim’s vehicle as a gray Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Malibu, with red trim around the front and sides.

What we don't know:

A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t available. He remains at large.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown.