Family outraged after girl receives monkey, toilet with fake poop as prize gift from school

A family in Long Beach is demanding answers after a girl won a bizarre prize at her school's fundraiser.

The prize that is causing outrage among the family is a toy monkey and toilet with fake poop.

What they're saying:

Genesis Thomas, a 5th grader at Mann Elementary School, helped raise $160 for the school's fundraiser. After participating in the fundraiser, her teacher gifted her a prize. But once her family saw that prize, they were outraged, saying it was unacceptable.

"It was the prize that she received that we found inappropriate. The prize was a monkey and a toilet with poop in it. African Americans have been referred to as monkeys throughout history and for her to receive a monkey… it's unacceptable, just unacceptable," said her great uncle, Craig Polk.

Genesis is unfazed by the gift, but her family wants answers and an apology. They reached out to the school's principal on Friday and again Monday and have not heard any response.

What we don't know:

The family said there were several other gifts given to students, but they say no one else received this kind of gift. The highest prize was a mini fridge.

The family says it's unclear if she was targeted due to her race.

FOX 11 also reached out to the school and has not heard back.