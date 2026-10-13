Long Beach Peninsula emergency repairs begin as coastal flooding threatens more homes

The Brief Emergency boardwalk and seawall repairs began Tuesday on the Long Beach Peninsula following severe erosion from post-Tropical Storm Rachel. The storm forced mandatory evacuations and resulted in 13 residential homes being red-tagged, with a major $11.4 million beach replenishment project starting next week. It's unclear when displaced residents can return home, as city inspectors continue assessing structural damage and finalizing repair costs.



Emergency repairs are set to begin on the Long Beach Peninsula to reinforce a damaged boardwalk and seawall in the wake of post-Tropical Storm Rachel.

As city crews work to protect vulnerable beachfront properties from further coastal flooding, officials are launching a multi-million dollar beach replenishment project to rebuild the eroded shoreline.

What we know:

Emergency crews are scheduled to start repairing the damaged boardwalk and bulkhead between 64th and 66th Places on Seaside Walk during low tide on Tuesday.

This accelerated coastal protection effort comes after powerful waves compromised protective barriers, washed away sand, and damaged beachfront homes.

The estimated cost of these localized repairs has escalated from an initial $1 million to between $1.5 million and $3.6 million due to the severity of the damage, and will be funded through the city’s Tidelands Emergency Reserve.

To prevent further flooding, workers are actively clearing storm drains, operating portable pumps, and building sand berms.

The city has distributed approximately 19,000 sandbags during this recent storm, bringing the total to roughly 26,000 across the last three storm events. Additional sand is also being transported to reinforce vulnerable stretches of the coastline between 62nd and 70th Places.

Mandatory evacuation orders are still active for a few homes along Seaside Walk between 64th and 66th Places.

Additionally, evacuation warnings remain in effect for residents living along 64th, 65th, and 66th Places south of Ocean Boulevard, as well as homes located in the 6200, 6300, 6600, and 6700 blocks of Seaside Walk.

Residents under these warnings are advised to be ready to leave immediately if conditions worsen.

Currently, the Peninsula is closed to nonresidents so that emergency personnel can safely assess the destruction and perform necessary repairs.

To date, 13 residential homes have been red-tagged, and one building has been yellow-tagged.

What they're saying:

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson acknowledged the significant challenges facing displaced families as the city shifts its focus from emergency response to long-term recovery. He noted the difficulty of the situation for those who have had to leave their properties behind.

"We’re not out of the woods yet. But we are beginning the work toward recovery. So, for the families displaced from their homes, this means facing those difficult questions about when you can return to your home, what comes next," Richardson stated.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared that she has contacted County Assessor Jeff Prang to request property tax relief for the owners of beachfront homes that were damaged or destroyed. Hahn provided this update after touring the impacted areas of the Peninsula and speaking directly with the affected homeowners.

What's next:

Mayor Richardson has outlined a comprehensive seven-point recovery plan that focuses on assessing structural damage, repairing essential coastal infrastructure, and advancing a major beach replenishment initiative. Staging for this massive project is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 14.

Starting next week, crews will begin dredging the Alamitos Bay entrance channel, utilizing the recovered sand to rebuild eroded portions of the Peninsula.

This large-scale, three-month operation aims to relocate an estimated 415,000 cubic yards of sand to establish a much-needed protective buffer between the ocean and residential neighborhoods.

The $11.4 million beach replenishment project is being funded through the city’s Marina and Tidelands funds.

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear when the residents who were forced to evacuate will be granted permission to return to their homes. City inspectors are still on the ground evaluating structural stability, meaning additional properties could potentially be tagged as these ongoing inspections progress.

The complete extent of the destruction to the boardwalk, the seawall, and the surrounding residential properties has not yet been fully determined, and officials caution that the final cost of the emergency repairs could fluctuate as further assessments are completed.