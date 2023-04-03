Long Beach opens sewage dump site for homeless residents

The city of Long Beach opened a new resource for the homeless on Monday.

Located near Cherry Avenue and 32nd Street, the site will be available for homeless residents who need to unload waste from their RVs or campers and refill water tanks.

The site will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be a security guard and attendant present. No overnight parking will be allowed, according to the agenda from the California Public Utilities Commission.

City officials said they plan to bring in portable showers to the lot sometime within the next six months.