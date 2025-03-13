Oil spotted in waters near Port of Long Beach

Crews quickly contained an oil spill that was spotted in the water at the Port of Long Beach.

What we know:

According to California's Department of Fish and Wildlife Spill Prevention & Response team, oil reached Port Channel 3 through storm drains.

They believe the oil originated from an underground pipeline in the area of Pico Blvd. and Pier D and C streets.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit @CalSpillWatch

"The oil surfaced at street level, before entering storm drains leading to the channel. Crews have contained the oil within the channel and no additional product appears to be entering the waterway. No impacts to wildlife observed," officials said in a post online.

What we don't know:

The amount of oil in the water has not yet been determined.