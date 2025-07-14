Large crowd captured looting neighborhood market during Long Beach street takeover



A street takeover in Long Beach turned into a looting incident early Monday morning when a crowd ransacked a family-owned market while cars performed stunts nearby. Authorities are now investigating the chaotic scene.

What we know:



Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the intersection of Orange Avenue and Harding Street in Long Beach around 1 a.m. Monday, July 14. A red Dodge Charger was seen performing stunts in the middle of the street while a crowd gathered around the intersection.

During the takeover, dozens of spectators were seen breaking into J&G Market, stealing beer, snacks, and other items. The looting occurred while cars continued to spin out in the street, and the scene was partially blocked by bystanders.

Officers arrived shortly after to break up the takeover and secure the store. The crowd quickly dispersed, and the business was eventually cleared.

The owners of J&G Market were contacted and arrived at the scene approximately 30 minutes later.

Both the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made in connection to the looting or the street takeover.