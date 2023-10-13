Long Beach Marathon road closures: Areas to avoid Sunday

Residents and athletes are bracing for the Long Beach Marathon set for Sunday, Oct. 15.

Marathon organizers anticipate a large crowd and say over 18,000 runners and cyclists will enter the races through the coastal community. The weekend events include the Long Beach marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, and Aquarium of the Pacific 5K.

The majority of road closures were scheduled to be in effect from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This impacts the neighborhoods of Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, Naples, Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Bluff Heights, Alamitos Beach, Park Estates and Los Altos. See the full list below.

Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard (note: closure begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14)

Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 12:01 a.m. the night of Saturday, Oct. 14)

Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway

Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way

Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street

Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway

Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway

Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street

East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way

Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue

East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way

Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street

4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue

Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue

Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way

Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue

Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard

Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue

Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

