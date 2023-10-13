Long Beach Marathon road closures: Areas to avoid Sunday
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Residents and athletes are bracing for the Long Beach Marathon set for Sunday, Oct. 15.
Marathon organizers anticipate a large crowd and say over 18,000 runners and cyclists will enter the races through the coastal community. The weekend events include the Long Beach marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, and Aquarium of the Pacific 5K.
The majority of road closures were scheduled to be in effect from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This impacts the neighborhoods of Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, Naples, Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Bluff Heights, Alamitos Beach, Park Estates and Los Altos. See the full list below.
- Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard (note: closure begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14)
- Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 12:01 a.m. the night of Saturday, Oct. 14)
- Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway
- Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way
- Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway
- Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street
- Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway
- Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway
- Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street
- East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way
- Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue
- East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way
- Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street
- 4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue
- Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street
- 6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue
- Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way
- Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue
- Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
- Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard
- Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
- Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue
- Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue