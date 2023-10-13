Expand / Collapse search

Long Beach Marathon road closures: Areas to avoid Sunday

Residents brace for Long Beach marathon

Several road closures will be in effect during the weekend of the Long Beach Marathon.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Residents and athletes are bracing for the Long Beach Marathon set for Sunday, Oct. 15.

Marathon organizers anticipate a large crowd and say over 18,000 runners and cyclists will enter the races through the coastal community. The weekend events include the Long Beach marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, and Aquarium of the Pacific 5K.

The majority of road closures were scheduled to be in effect from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This impacts the neighborhoods of Belmont Shore, the Peninsula, Naples, Belmont Heights, Bluff Park, Bluff Heights, Alamitos Beach, Park Estates and Los Altos. See the full list below.

  • Eastbound Shoreline Drive – Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard (note: closure begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14)
  •  Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 12:01 a.m. the night of Saturday, Oct. 14)
  •  Shoreline Drive, from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway
  •  Pine Avenue, from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way
  •  Queensway Bridge, from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway
  • Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to 54th Street
  •  Livingston Drive, from Termino Avenue to Broadway
  •  Nieto Avenue, from Appian Way to Broadway
  •  Appian Way, from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street
  •  East 3rd Street, from Appian Way to Paoli Way
  •  Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue
  •  East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way
  •  Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street
  •  4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue
  • Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street
  •  6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue
  •  Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way
  •  Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue
  •  Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
  • Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard
  •  Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street
  • Atherton Street, from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue
  •  Ocean Boulevard, from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

