Homeless man breaks into Long Beach home, stabs resident inside

A homeless man was arrested after breaking into a Long Beach home and stabbing the resident inside.

Police responded to reports of a burglary Monday at 5:11 a.m. at 0 block of 4th Place.

Police say the homeless man, identified as 46-year-old Anthony Bartolo Olivas, climbed over the balcony and broke a window to get inside.

An altercation then occurred between Olivas and the homeowner, resulting in the homeowner being stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper body.

Olivas fled the scene before police arrived but was quickly located nearby. He was taken into custody for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.