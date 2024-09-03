Expand / Collapse search

Homeless man breaks into Long Beach home, stabs resident inside

Published  September 3, 2024 8:43am PDT
Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A homeless man was arrested after breaking into a Long Beach home and stabbing the resident inside. 

Police responded to reports of a burglary Monday at 5:11 a.m. at 0 block of 4th Place.

Police say the homeless man, identified as 46-year-old Anthony Bartolo Olivas, climbed over the balcony and broke a window to get inside. 

An altercation then occurred between Olivas and the homeowner, resulting in the homeowner being stabbed. 

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper body.

Olivas fled the scene before police arrived but was quickly located nearby. He was taken into custody for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. 